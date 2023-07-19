East Midnapore: 9 candidates move HC for repoll

Seven Trinamool Congress (TMC) and two Independent candidates from East Midnapore approached the Calcutta High Court demanding repoll of the panchayat election 2023.

Reportedly the case may be heard next Friday. Some of these candidates on Wednesday alleged that the presiding officer’s signature was not on the ballot paper. The matter was mentioned at Justice Amrita Sinha’s bench.

Meanwhile, in another case, Justice Sinha slammed the advocates for a poorly drafted petition in connection with alleged violence and malpractices in the panchayat polls. “What is this? These are important matters. How can you be so casual? Let me be very clear, this court is here to save democracy and not grant any benefit to anybody,” the Justice said.

The advocate representing the state informed that the officer against whom the allegations were placed by the petitioners had not been made a party to the petition. Justice Sinha directed the presiding officer to submit their diary where violence was alleged.

Meanwhile, in another case, the petitioners alleged that the number of the booth was reportedly 1,488 but the votes were close to 2,500 at booths under Habra. Justice Sinha expressed surprise at the allegation that more than 100 per cent of votes were cast in three booths here.