East Midnapore: 12 injured after bus falls into waterbody

Kolkata: About 12 passengers were injured after a bus fell into a roadside waterbody on Thursday night at Ramnagar in East Midnapore.



The passengers were rescued and taken to a local hospital from where they were discharged after necessary treatment.

According to sources, on Thursday night, an air-conditioned bus was moving towards Kolkata from Digha along the National Highway (NH) -116B commonly known Digha-Contai highway. While passing through the Thikra area in Ramnagar, one of the tyres of the bus punctured. Due to the incident, the driver lost control and the bus fell into the water body.

Police have started a probe to find out if any negligence was there on the part of the driver. Due to the accident, traffic congestion had taken place which was cleared after almost an hour.