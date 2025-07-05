East Kolkata Wetlands: KMC proposes eco‑tourism plan

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has submitted a proposal to the West Bengal government to assist in the sustainable development of the East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW), aiming to promote eco-tourism without compromising conservation.

Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday told reporters that the civic body wants to “landscape” the wetland’s periphery, revive traditional practices like pisciculture and shrimp farming, and help create local livelihood opportunities.

“This will help prevent encroachments and make the wetlands a sustainable space for both nature and people,” he said. Asked if KMC is seeking administrative control of the wetlands, Hakim clarified that the East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority (EKWMA) will continue to manage the site. “KMC will only offer support in terms of development and beautification, not take over control,” he said. Spread over approximately 12,500 hectares on the eastern fringes of the city, the East Kolkata Wetlands were designated a Ramsar site in 2002 for their unique ecosystem services. They naturally treat nearly 900 million litres of Kolkata’s sewage daily through a network of sewage-fed fisheries and agricultural plots, making them one of the world’s largest natural wastewater recycling systems. The wetlands are home to rich biodiversity, including over 40 species of fish and more than 100 bird species. They also support an estimated 50,000 livelihoods through fisheries, farming, and associated trades.

Over the years, the wetlands have come under increasing threat from urban encroachment, illegal construction, and pollution. Hakim said the KMC’s plan is intended to raise public awareness and foster community engagement

with the wetlands. The proposal is in its initial stage and will require approvals from the state environment department and the EKWMA.