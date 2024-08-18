East Burdwan Police debunks rumours of rape and murder of student

Kolkata: The East Burdwan District Police on Saturday made it clear that no girl was raped and murdered on August 14 while returning home after taking part in a protest march in connection with the RG Kar incident. The police reiterated that strong action is being taken against people for spreading such rumours.

In its X handle, the Purba (East) Burdwan Police posted: “Some people are spreading rumours that a girl named Ankita Bauri has been raped and murdered on 14th August when she was returning home after taking part in a march connected with RG Kar incident. The fact is that no such incident of rape and murder of a girl named Ankita Bauri has happened in Burdwan. Strong action is being taken against people for spreading such rumours. Purba Burdwan police is committed to the safety and security of women.“

Since Friday evening, information went viral on social media that one Ankita Bauri, a student of Burdwan College has gone missing after taking part in the protest rally in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident. There were posts that Bauri has been raped and murdered and her face has been crushed with stone. However, the district police clarified that no such incident had occurred. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a massive rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing demanding capital punishment for the guilty in the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking at the rally, Banerjee referring to the BJP and CPI(M) said that deliberate attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. “We want the truth to come out, but some quarters are peddling lies to mislead people,” she said. Banerjee held the BJP and CPI(M) responsible for the vandalism that was carried out at RG Kar Medical College late on Wednesday night.