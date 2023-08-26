East Burdwan: Jewellery shop owner shot

Kolkata: A jewellery shop owner was shot by an unknown miscreant at Shaktigarh in East Burdwan on Friday morning.



According to sources, on Friday morning the owner of the jewellery shop Sandip Das alias Khokon opened the shop and was waiting for customers. Around 11 am, two miscreants riding a motorcycle arrived at the shop. While one of them went inside the shop the other waited outside.

Suddenly local people heard an altercation and saw that the miscreant got involved in a melee inside the shop. Following this, the miscreant shot Das on his abdomen and fled.

Das was rushed to Burdwan Medical College from where he was shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

Police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder along with relevant sections of the Arms Act against unknown miscreants.

Police suspect that either the miscreant was trying to rob Das or he had some personal enmity with the jewellery shop owner. As there are no CCTV cameras installed in the said market, cops are finding it difficult to investigate the case. However, an eyewitness had recorded a video which is the only lead for the cops so far.