East Burdwan: Accused held in bullet haul ‘is a BJP worker’

Kolkata: The youth arrested from the Esplanade bus terminus by the Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday with 120 bullets is allegedly a BJP worker in East Burdwan.

The youth identified as Ramkrishna Majhi is suspected of having procured the bullets from Haldia.

He was produced at the Bankshall Court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody till June 4.

On Monday Majhi’s wife reportedly said that her husband was in need of about Rs 5000. She suspects that someone might have lured him to carry the bullets against a good amount of money. She also stated that Majhi is a BJP worker and used to attend the meetings and rallies of the BJP.

Apart from Majhi’s wife, a neighbour of the arrested youth alleged that often he used to threaten people by brandishing sharp weapons and sticks.

However, amid the controversy surrounding Majhi’s political identity, local BJP leadership claimed that the arrested youth was not a member of their party.

As Majhi owns a goods vehicle, sometimes it was hired during the meetings or rallies. However, the Trinamool Congress suspect that behind the consignment of bullets, BJP leaders might be connected. It may be mentioned that on Sunday morning STF officials were tipped off about a consignment of arms going to be brought to the city by bus.

In the evening police intercepted Majhi and found 120 bullets during a search of his bag.