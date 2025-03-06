East-bound flank of Maa Flyover shut for traffic from midnight till 5 am

Kolkata: The east-bound flank of Maa Flyover has been closed for traffic movement from 12 in the night till 5 am in the morning. A notification in this regard issued by the Kolkata Police has been posted on the Facebook page of Kolkata Traffic Police.

Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of the flyover, will be executing repair work at the expansion of the joint of the flyover in the entire east-bound flank for which the closure is necessary, according to the notification undersigned by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma. The notification states that the closure will be in effect till completion of the work with no specific time frame mentioned.

However, an engineer in the KMDA said that such work may take one or two days for execution. The vehicles availing Maa Flyover for their journey towards Science City will be diverted via Park Circus 7 point crossing-Surawardi Avenue-Darga Road-4 number Bridge-PC Connector-EM Bypass.