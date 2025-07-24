East Bengal girls felicitated as Techno India IFA Shield UK concludes in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Moshal Girls, the women’s team of East Bengal, had a stellar season this year, clinching the Indian Women’s League (IWL) at the national level and the Kanyashree Cup at the local level. In recognition of their achievements, the

UK-based diaspora organisation Heritage Bengal Global in partnership with the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and UK-based The Kolkata London Club, felicitated the talented team at a special event held on Wednesday at the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

IFA President Arjit Banerjee, also an East Bengal official, along with Bengal Olympic Association President Chandan Roy Choudhury and Techno India representative Bodhisattwa Mukherjee, ceremoniously handed over the Techno India IFA Shield UK trophy to the British Deputy High Commissioner of Kolkata, Andrew Fleming. Fleming then passed on the trophy to East Bengal official Manab Paul and the women’s team head coach, in the presence of IFA Chairman Subrata Dutta. “I’m a fan of East Bengal,” Fleming said.

The Techno India IFA Shield UK is a football tournament initiated by fans of the Tin Pradhan of Maidan (a reference to the big three clubs of Kolkata) in the UK in 2018. The initiative has since expanded globally, with editions now being hosted in Sydney and Scotland. Discussions are also underway for a Canada edition.

The eighth edition of the UK tournament was held on July 13 in London.

For the second consecutive year, the East Bengal Fans emerged victorious. Supported by the Techno India Group, this unique tournament has carried forward the historic legacy of the IFA Shield. In this fan-driven

version, IFA fittingly stands for Indian Fans Alliance, symbolising a people-powered movement. Of the eight editions held so far (excluding 2020, which was cancelled due to Covid), East Bengal Fans have won four, Mohun Bagan fans two, and Mohammedan Sporting fans one.