Easing traffic snarls: Two foot overbridges to be built in Malda

Malda: In a major push to decongest one of English Bazar’s busiest intersections, the English Bazar Municipality, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD), is set to construct two foot overbridges (FOBs) at Rathbari’s five-point crossing. One of the overbridges will feature an escalator for easier pedestrian access.

The ambitious project aims to modernise the critical junction and alleviate the chronic traffic snarls in the area. A joint inspection was recently conducted at Rathbari by officials of the English Bazar Municipality, Malda district administration, traffic police and PWD. During the visit, potential sites for the FOBs were identified and a comprehensive plan was chalked out to clear the area within a 150-metre radius of all encroachments and relocate vehicular stands. “The stretch from Bichitra Cinema Hall to Station Road via the Ghani Khan statue will have one footbridge.

The second bridge will connect the Malda College Auditorium side and cross the four-lane road,” said Shubhamoy Basu, Chairman in-council of English Bazar Municipality. “Initially, two footbridges will be constructed. Before work begins, all illegal occupations in the area will be removed.” The state government had approved the proposal, originally submitted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in June 2024, following her criticism of the worsening traffic conditions in English Bazar. Banerjee had blamed unregulated toto movement and encroachment by footpath vendors for choking the area’s roads.

Residents have welcomed the move. “Crossing the Rathbari intersection is a nightmare. We have to dodge bikes, totos and autos while crossing.

Footbridges will be a huge relief,” said Priyanka Poddar, a teacher. Another local, Rabiram Murdy, added: “If we get Kolkata-style footbridges here, pedestrians won’t need to risk their lives on the roads.”

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly streamline vehicle and pedestrian flow at Rathbari, transforming the heart of English Bazar into a safer and more modern urban hub.

Construction work is expected to begin shortly under PWD supervision.