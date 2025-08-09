Easing traffic: Siliguri Municipal Corp to urge Railways for level crossing at Bagrakote

Siliguri: With the aim of easing traffic congestion in the city, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to take steps to make the Bagrakote area safely operational for vehicular movement. Mayor Gautam Deb stated the civic body will send a letter to the Railway department, suggesting the establishment of a Railway level crossing and a drop gate at Bagrakote.

“If this route becomes operational for vehicles, it will ease congestion on Venus More and Hill Cart Road,” the Mayor said. “At present, the Railway crossing in the area is in a dilapidated state and needs urgent improvement. An overbridge is required in the long term, but until then, a drop gate is essential for the safety of the people,” Deb added.

The Bagrakote area, adjacent to Siliguri Town Station, was once a functional route for vehicles, saving considerable travel time for those heading to College Para, Bagha Jatin Park, Subhaspally, or nearby areas from NTS. However, over the years, the road has deteriorated to the point where only pedestrians can use it.

While there is a growing demand for an overbridge, the SMC believes a level crossing is a necessary interim solution.

In another development, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) is set to launch an online application to maintain digital records of tenants living in Siliguri. The App will be officially launched on Saturday (August 9) in the presence of Mayor Gautam Deb, C Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police, and other senior officials.

The initiative will be jointly managed by the SMC and the police, with data being collected borough-wise and uploaded to the system by both. Residents will also have the option to update their own details on the platform. Officials said the step comes in response to several recent incidents in which outsiders, often living in rented accommodations, were found to be involved in criminal activities in the city. The new App aims to streamline record-keeping and improve public safety.

Mayor also clarified that no extra tax will be needed for giving datas of tenants.