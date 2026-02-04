Earthquake in Myanmar triggers tremors across Kolkata region

Kolkata: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar on Tuesday night, sending tremors through Kolkata and nearby areas, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The quake, which occurred at around 9.05 pm, was brief but strong enough to be felt by residents in multi-storey buildings and offices across the city and its outskirts. Authorities said there were no reports of casualties or damage in West Bengal following the tremor.

An IMD official said the epicentre was located in Myanmar and that further analysis was underway to confirm the precise location and other technical details of the seismic activity.