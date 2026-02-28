Earthquake in Bangladesh jolts Kolkata, adjacent districts

Kolkata: Severe tremors were felt across Kolkata and adjoining districts on Friday afternoon after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Satkhira in Bangladesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The quake occurred at 1:22 pm at a depth of 10 km below the Earth’s surface. No aftershocks of the quake were immediately felt after the first bout of tremors. Satkhira, located around 100 km from Kolkata across the India-Bangladesh border near Taki, was identified as the epicentre. Tremors lasted nearly 10 seconds, prompting residents to rush out of homes, offices and high-rise buildings. However, no loss of life or major damage was immediately reported. A crack reportedly appeared on a concrete road in Parnasree, Behala. Some old buildings in South 24-Parganas developed minor cracks, while an under-construction structure in Minakha, North 24-Parganas, partially collapsed during the tremors. No aftershocks were reported till late evening. People gathered outside Nabanna, the Assembly House and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, fearing aftershocks. Similar scenes were witnessed near IT hubs in Salt Lake. Karabi Manna, MLA from Haripal in Hooghly, said she felt the building shake while inside the Assembly and rushed out with others. Shyamal Mondal, MLA from Basanti in South 24-Parganas, said he received reports from his Constituency, but no significant damage had been confirmed. Employees in government and private offices on the last working day of the week also shared their experiences of the tremors. "I was trying to rush out of the building along with others when I tripped and fell. I was careful to use the staircase and not the elevator. The quake lasted for a significant amount of time, which perhaps caused the panic," said a private organisation employee with his office at a high-rise on Park Street in central Kolkata. "The soft alluvial soil on which Kolkata stands may lead to the city suffering extensive damage if it gets hit by a major earthquake. It's better to be safe than sorry," added an IT employee in Salt Lake, who rushed out of his office and stood on the streets. Kolkata falls under Seismic Zone III, indicating moderate risk. Tremors were also felt in the city less than a month ago.