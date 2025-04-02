Earthquake deaths: Kolkata airport ATC pays silent tribute to Myanmar counterparts

Kolkata: The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata on Tuesday shared that its Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) observed silence in tribute to their counterparts in Naypyidaw, Myanmar who died while on duty during the recent tremor that struck the country.

An issued statement read that “in solemn remembrance of the Air Traffic Controllers of Naypyidaw ATC Control Tower who lost their lives while on duty during the recent tremor in Myanmar’s new capital, the Air Traffic Controllers of Kolkata Airport, under the aegis of ATC Guild (I) ER, observed a two-minute silence today at the New Technical Building of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata.” The tribute was attended by Nivedita Dubey, regional executive director, Pravat Ranjan Beuria, airport director, along with general managers of ATM, CNS, HR, engineering, and other senior officials. The gathering paid homage to the departed souls, acknowledging their dedication and sacrifice. The tragic incident claimed the lives of four Myanmar Air Traffic Controllers: Lay Aung (assistant general manager), Thaw Thaw Htet Ko Ko (assistant manager), Honey Run (ATC Officer Gr-II), Naing Naing Maw (ATC Officer Gr-II).

Expressing solidarity, the regional secretary of ATC Guild (I) highlighted the deep professional and humanitarian bond shared between Kolkata and Myanmar ATCOs.

“Given the daily exchange of flight information between Kolkata and Myanmar ATCOs for ensuring safe air travel, this loss is deeply felt by the aviation fraternity,” the statement read.