Earthen ‘soras’ in high demand as Poush Sankranti approaches

BALURGHAT: Preparations are in full swing across South Dinajpur district as Poush Sankranti approaches on Wednesday, January 14. Like the rest of Bengal, households in the district are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with the preparation of traditional pithes.

An essential part of this age-old ritual is the earthen ‘sora’, in which the pithes are traditionally prepared to mark the beginning of the Poush festivities.

In Mahinagar, located on the outskirts of Balurghat, the demand for earthen soras has witnessed a sharp rise. Buyers, particularly women, from Balurghat as well as nearby areas such as Paranpur, Pagliganj and Patiram are thronging the local markets to purchase these clay items. According to sellers, the price of soras varies depending on size. Large soras are priced at Rs 25, medium ones at Rs 20, while smaller ones cost Rs 15. The biggest-sized sora, priced at Rs 50, is available only against

advance orders. Veteran seller Kanika Pal, who has been selling soras in Mahinagar for the past 25–30 years, said she makes the items herself, which helps increase her earnings. “The demand from Balurghat and adjoining areas is very high. Every day, customers visit my shop. The smallest sora costs Rs 15 and the largest Rs 25 here. Earthen soras are indispensable for the Poush festival,” she said.

Another potter and seller, Mohanlal Pal, said he has been making various clay items for decades, with soras being among the most sought-after. “I sell both wholesale and retail. Without burning a sora, Poush Sankranti rituals remain incomplete. Demand is at its peak and buyers are visiting my shop from morning till evening,” he said, adding that prices range from Rs 15 to Rs 50, with some scope for bargaining.

Local buyer Chandana Sarkar, a vegetable vendor and homemaker, said she visits Mahinagar every year before Poush Sankranti. “The prices here are affordable. I bought a sora for Rs 25. These items are essential for the festival,” she said.