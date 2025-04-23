Earth Day: Awareness drive held on river, birds & fish conservation

BALURGHAT: On the occasion of World Earth Day, celebrated globally on April 22 since 1970, environmental enthusiasts in Balurghat marked the day with a unique awareness campaign focusing on the conservation of rivers, birds and fish. This year’s observance by an eminent local eco-conscious organisation took place at the Chalkbhavani Dam area on the banks of the Atreyee River.

Members of the organisation visited the area to raise awareness among local fishermen and residents about the threats facing aquatic birds. The campaign was prompted by recent reports indicating that fishing nets have become a danger to several species of waterfowl. Acting on this information, members, including Tuhin Shubhra Mandal and Bijon Sarkar, interacted with the community to spread awareness. Local fisherman Naren Haldar acknowledged the importance of the issue, saying: “Such incidents haven’t occurred in my nets but if I ever notice anything, I’ll certainly take action and alert others to protect the birds.”

He also added: “Earlier, we used to see large flocks of Indian spot-billed ducks on the riverbanks but now they’re rarely visible.” Interestingly, this year has seen an increased presence of water and migratory birds along the river compared to previous years.

Sightings have included species like the Lesser Whistling Duck, Northern Shoveler, Garganey, Greenshank, Sandpiper and River Lapwing, among others. To ensure their safety and prevent any threat to their survival, the organisation carried out this initiative. Apart from bird conservation, the campaign also emphasised the importance of preserving the river ecosystem and the diversity of aquatic life.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Tuhin Shubhra Mandal remarked: “For us, every day is Earth Day. If our rivers, birds and fish thrive, we thrive. The Earth will thrive. It’s a simple truth we all need to understand. The event served as a reminder of the delicate balance of nature and the vital role of community awareness in protecting the planet’s biodiversity.”