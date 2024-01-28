Early warning system: ‘More high-altitude monitoring stns should be built’

Siliguri: “If glacial lakes are not monitored properly, incidents like Teesta flash floods will reoccur. Lack of high altitude monitoring stations are the key reason behind such devastation,” said Dr. Eklavya Sharma, a scientist who has featured in the Padma Shri recipient list announced on January 26, this year.



He is being conferred this prestigious award for his research on nature and biodiversity in the Himalayan Region. “Increase the numbers of high-altitude monitoring stations in the Himalayan region at the earliest,” he suggested. Dr. Sharma hails from Kurseong. However, he has been a resident of Siliguri for the past two years. For the past 40 years, he has been conducting research on how to protect and preserve the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayan region.

He has conducted research in other neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar. He has created a database on the nature and biodiversity of the Himalayan Region after tireless research, paving way for this prestigious award. Sharma had previously served as the Deputy Director General at International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Kathmandu, and was also the head and the founding scientist in-charge of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development, Sikkim. Currently, he is serving as the “Strategic Advisor and Distinguished Senior Fellow” in a research center in Bangalore.

While talking about the October 4, 2023 flash flood on the River Teesta, Sharma stated: “Glacial Lake Outbursts trigger such flash floods, hence need to be closely monitored.” He added: “The number of high altitude monitoring stations in hilly areas of India, including Sikkim, is quite less, due to which the loss of life and property could not be prevented. Monitoring stations should be set up in all such high-altitude areas with glacial activity. High altitude monitoring stations are a must in preventing

such incidents.”

Meanwhile, he expressed apprehension about the spurt in highrises in the Hills. He said: “Multi-storied buildings on hills always work against gravity. As a result, there is a possibility of collapse or accident. Space should be expanded by making satellite townships so that big buildings are not built on the hills.”