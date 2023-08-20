Early Intervention Centre to come up in Jalpaiguri soon

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district is all set to get an Early Intervention Centre. The Centre will come up at the Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital. The construction of this building, adjacent to the mother and child hub of the district hospital, has already commenced.



According to the district health officials, any child suffering from physical or mental ailments can be diagnosed and treated through this Centre. Several medical specialists will be available at this Centre and according to medical college sources, one of them has already joined.

Apart from genetic diseases, children also have the possibility of being affected by other diseases. The Early Intervention Centre will check whether there is any problem with the concerned child and take action in advance.

Children’s behavior therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy will be available at the Centre.

According to authorities, the doctors have already been told that if parents come to the hospital with complaints of their child’s abnormality, those cases will be treated at the Specialty department.

Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal (MSVP) Kalyan Khan said: “If a child is diagnosed with diabetes at a young age, it can be cured through treatment. Again, if all the diseases that could be passed on from the parents to the children can be identified in advance, they can be reduced to a large extent. Not only the Medical College Hospital but the block hospitals have also been asked to send children with such complications to the Medical College and Hospital.”