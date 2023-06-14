E-tenders invited for collection of parking fees from multilevel facility

KOLKATA: West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) has invited e-tenders for contractors for collection of parking fees from the parking area of multilevel car parking ‘Somponno Parkomat’ in Alipore.



The rate chart for day parking at ‘Somponno Parkomat’ is Rs 10 per hour for two-wheelers. For four-wheelers, it is Rs 25 per hour and Rs 60 per hour for buses. The time is from 7 am to 10 pm. The rate chart for monthly parking at night for four-wheelers is Rs 1,785 per month. The time here is 10 pm to 7 am.

While inviting e-tenders, HIDCO has laid down certain guidelines that are to be followed by the agency that bags the contract and will collect parking fees on behalf of HIDCO. An official said that to ensure there are no irregularities or fleecing of vehicle owners, the staff engaged by the agency shall wear a uniform with logo, agency name, contact number, and complaint number, which are to be provided by the licensee. HIDCO will decide on the colour of the uniform and the design of the logo in due course.

The successful bidder/licensee shall have to maintain a 24x7 helpline number for grievance redressal. The number should be displayed at prominent locations and on the uniform of each staff engaged by the licensee.

The display board at convenient locations (under CCTV coverage) including the rate chart, website address of WB HIDCO Ltd., details of the licensee, contact number for complaints etc. will be installed by HIDCO. The successful bidder/licensee will be liable for any distortion/damages of the board at any time.

It has been stated that in no case, the parking should go beyond the allotted parking areas. If it goes beyond scheduled parking areas, the license will be revoked and the agency may be blacklisted by HIDCO. Also, HIDCO will hold the right to decrease and increase the size and number of parking areas/spaces and parking lots and may introduce a taxi point at any stretch as and when required.

In case, parking is full in the scheduled parking areas, the licensee (agency) shall display a notice board at the entrance mentioning “Parking is full, kindly see alternate parking zone” to avoid any inconvenience to the intending visitors to the parking lots. Further, the display of informatory sign boards attached to the parking area/parking lot by the licensee is mandatory. The licensee shall display an illuminated glow sign board (size-6ft.x4ft.) and attach entry and exit points of the parking areas/parking lots showing prominently there up on the details with one board in Bengali/Hindi and another in the English language. The validity of the collection of parking fees by the selected bidder will be for 12 months only and can be extended further on the same terms and conditions.