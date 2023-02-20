E-tender issued to fit over 2K buses and 1K ambulances with tracking devices

kolkata: The State Transport Department has issued an e-tender inviting manufacturers for the supply and retro fitment of the Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) along with emergency panic buttons for state Transport buses and ambulances under the Parastatal of the Health Department.



The requirement is stated for approximately 2,500 buses and 1000 ambulances.

The last date for the submission of the bid is scheduled on March 13. A transport official stated that around 3,000 old commercial vehicles have been retrofitted with VLTD. At least 19 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with VLTD by March 31.

Moreover, the transport official said that the department is trying to bring in more than 10-12 manufacturing companies for retro-fitment.

“Increase in the number of manufacturing companies will help in more competition and thus may lead to lowering of the price,” an official stated.

Earlier, the department had said that the issuance of a certificate of fitness (CF),

new registration and change of address of transport vehicles could not be possible from December 1.

So, they modified it and ordered that the transport vehicles, whose certificate is set to expire on February 28. Those applying for new registrations can complete the VLTD installation process by March 31.

This can only be done after the registered owners submit a declaration on plain paper with supporting identity proof.

“The registering authority issuing such a conditional certificate of fitness will maintain a record and ensure the installation of VLTD or suspension of conditional certificates of fitness,” a notification by the Transport department stated.