E-rickshaw service proposed for tourists at Kulik Bird Sanctuary

RAIGANJ: The Raiganj Social Forestry Division has put forward a proposal to state forest officials for the introduction of e-rickshaw services at the renowned Kulik Bird Sanctuary, located in North Dinajpur district. The move aims to provide ease of movement for visitors, especially children and elderly visitors, within the expansive sanctuary using a non polluting means. The Kulik Bird Sanctuary, established in 1985, spans over 600 acres and is considered the second-largest bird sanctuary in Asia.



Located on the west bank of the Kulik River in Raiganj, the sanctuary attracts nearly 100,000 migratory birds each year, including species such as Cormorants, Open-billed Storks, Egrets, Herons, and Night Herons. The migratory season begins in June with the birds nesting, mating, and raising their young before departing around mid-October. The sanctuary is also home to over 150 species of local birds.

In addition to bird watching, tourists can explore several other attractions including a butterfly park, an aquarium, an aviary, a turtle rescue center and a children’s park. These recent add ons have made the sanctuary a year-round destination for nature lovers.

Tarun Sarkar, a nature lover of Raiganj said: “Kulik Bird Sanctuary is a part of education for students of schools and colleges. They frequently visit the sanctuary to watch the flora and fauna. The researchers also visit the sanctuary. It is difficult to traverse the wide expanse on foot. We are very happy that forest officials have a plan to introduce e-rickshaws for visitors.”

Saroj Bhujel, the Additional Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division stated: “The sanctuary’s vast size presents challenges for some visitors, particularly children and elderly, who find it difficult to traverse the area on foot. To address this issue we have sent a proposal to our state officials for e-rickshaw services. Soon, all visitors will have easy access to different areas.”