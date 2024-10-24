E-rickshaw driver beaten up over Kali Puja subscription dispute

Raiganj: In a shocking incident, an e-rickshaw driver was brutally assaulted by members of a local club in School Para, Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur district, allegedly for refusing to meet their demand for a Kali Puja subscription. The victim, Mithun Sarkar, a resident of Poorgaon in Kaliyaganj, has lodged an official complaint at the Kaliyaganj Police Station.

According to Mithun Sarkar, the incident took place on Tuesday near Sukanta More, close to Parbati Sundari School. While ferrying passengers, he was approached by a group of youths, allegedly from the Shivam Sangha Club who demanded a hefty contribution for Kali Puja celebrations. Sarkar offered to donate Rs 10, citing financial constraints. The group rejected his offer and demanded a higher amount. “When I explained that I couldn’t afford more, they forcibly took me to a nearby field and assaulted me,” Sarkar recounted. “I urge the police to take strict action against them.”

The attack has triggered tension in the locality, raising concerns about public safety during the festive season.Commenting on the incident, Debabrata Mukherjee, officer in-charge of Kaliyaganj Police Station stated: “We have received the complaint, and an investigation is underway.”