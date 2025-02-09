E-rickshaw driver arrested for ‘raping’ class 8 student

Jalpaiguri/ Siliguri: Jalpaiguri police have arrested an e-rickshaw driver on charges of sexually assaulting an eighth-grade student after allegedly offering her drug-laced chocolate. The minor’s family filed a complaint at the Jalpaiguri Women Police Station on Saturday evening, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Golam Masud Muhammad.

According to the family’s complaint, the minor occasionally travelled to school in Golam Masud Muhammad’s e-rickshaw. On January 21, instead of taking her to school, he allegedly took her to the Teesta Udyan area of the town where he reportedly gave her chocolate mixed with an intoxicating substance. The girl became drowsy and the accused allegedly took advantage of the situation, taking her to a secluded area along the banks of the Teesta River and allegedly raped her. The family further alleged that he later dropped her home and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident. The matter came to light when the minor’s mother discovered a pregnancy test kit in her school bag. Shocked, the family questioned her and she revealed that the accused had given her the kit. Following the complaint, Jalpaiguri police arrested Golam Masud Muhammad from the Kranti Police Station area on Sunday morning.

He was produced before the Jalpaiguri POCSO Court, where police sought five days of remand. The court granted four days of police remand. Additional Superintendent of Police Soubhanik Mukherjee stated: “A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and investigations are ongoing. The minor has been sent for a medical examination and as per the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) directive, she has been placed in a shelter home. We have also requested the court to record her judicial statement, which has been scheduled for Monday. Based on her statement, we will file the chargesheet at the earliest.”

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh was arrested in Siliguri on the allegations of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor in a tea garden under Matigara block. The youth has been identified as Mohammad Sahil. According to sources, the accused developed a love relationship with the minor from Siliguri over social media. On Saturday, he travelled from Arunachal Pradesh to Siliguri and checked into a hotel near New Jalpaiguri station to meet the girl. He then contacted the minor and the pair went to the tea garden area. There, locals spotted the two in an objectionable state. The minor alleged that the youth had raped her. The locals detained the youth and handed him over to Matigara police.

Sahil was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was produced in the Siliguri court on Sunday.