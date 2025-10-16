E-prescriptions to be introduced in all depts at Balurghat Dist Hosp

BALURGHAT: In a move aimed at improving patient convenience and eliminating confusion caused by illegible handwriting, Balurghat District Hospital is set to introduce computer-generated e-prescriptions across all its departments.

For years, patients and their families have faced difficulties understanding handwritten prescriptions, often struggling to read the names of medicines and relying on pharmacists for clarification. To address this issue, the hospital authorities have decided to replace handwritten prescriptions with digital ones.

According to hospital sources, e-prescriptions have already been implemented in six departments. The authorities are now preparing to extend the system to all 18 departments within the hospital.

The initiative is expected to make the process of availing medicines more transparent and accessible, especially for patients coming from rural areas.

Speaking about the development, Balurghat District Hospital Superintendent Dr Krishnendu Bikash Bag said: “We have received instructions from the state Health department to introduce e-prescriptions in all departments. The system is already functioning in six departments, and we are now extending it to all 18 departments.”

Hospital officials believe that the move will not only benefit patients but also streamline record-keeping and ensure better monitoring of prescribed medicines.