e-KMC 2.0: KMC to launch upgraded digital law system

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to introduce an upgraded digital law management system under its e-KMC 2.0 initiative to improve how the civic body handles court cases and legal records.

According to a circular issued by the Municipal Commissioner, the new platform aims to make legal processes more organised, scalable and easier for departments to track. It will replace the existing system currently in use in the Law department of the civic body.

The department will use the upgraded platform to digitally store and manage case files, orders, judgments and hearing details. The system is designed to maintain all case-related information in one place and allow authorised officers across departments to access records as required. Officials in the Law department will be able to create and update case files, record judgments after hearings and make modifications as cases progress. Other departmental users will be able to view case details and download reports. A dedicated feature will also enable searching of MAT cases within the module. The system includes a facility for entering and retrieving deed details through parameters such as petitioner name, deed serial number, deed date and address.

An official highlighted that a key feature of the upgraded system is the Law Reminder Dashboard, which will list upcoming hearing dates and order-compliance deadlines. Automated SMS alerts will be sent to KMC lawyers, law officers, departmental nodal officers, department heads and other concerned officials to ensure timely action.

In contempt matters, alerts will also go to the Chief Municipal Law Officer and the Municipal Commissioner. The department will additionally have the option to issue SOS alerts when needed.

The official added that the new system is intended to improve case management, reduce delays and support faster coordination between departments. A reporting facility will also allow departments to generate case-related reports for senior officers or audit purposes. Departments have been asked to send names of employees who require access, and the IT Department will provide training, it was learnt.