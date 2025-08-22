E-commerce, retail support hub: Min opens 1K-seat delivery centre in Siliguri

Kolkata: State Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) minister Babul Supriyo inaugurated a new 1000-seat (3000 shift seats), 54000 square feet delivery centre of Fusion CX at Siliguri. The center is designed as a hub for e-commerce and retail support, focusing on customer and seller experience while providing omnichannel solutions across voice, email, chat, social, and in-app messaging.

“It’s very satisfying to know that this is a company that has been working out of Kolkata for the last two decades and have generated 20,000 odd employment in our state,” said Supriyo adding that the total value of exports in the IT sector from Bengal that was something around Rs 8,000 crore in 2010-11 has reached to Rs 33,000-35,000 crore.

The minister said all three state-run IT parks in Siliguri are fully occupied, with several firms already operational and others setting up soon. The government has invested about Rs 85 crore in their development. The minister said the government is also focusing on tier-two cities like Siliguri, Kalyani, Durgapur, Krishnanagar, Asansol and Bolpur to ensure balanced growth beyond tier-one hubs. “The Siliguri expansion underscores Fusion CX’s commitment to creating a next-generation hub for e-commerce CX and advanced data-driven services,” said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder, Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Fusion CX. Fusion CX’s Siliguri facility combines scale, technology, and employee-first design to meet the evolving needs of e-commerce, Retail, and Quick Commerce enterprises.