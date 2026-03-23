E-challan collection rises in Bengal, revenue crosses Rs 13 cr

Kolkata: West Bengal recorded 3.53 lakh e-challans, with revenue collection of Rs 13.94 crore as of February 8, 2026, reflecting continued enforcement through digital traffic monitoring systems.



According to state-wise data on traffic violations and penalty collections under the Motor Vehicles Act, West Bengal issued 39.55 lakh challans in 2025, generating Rs 205.68 crore in revenue. In 2024, the state recorded 27.15 lakh challans, with a collection of Rs 182.49 crore, while 2023 saw around 23.04 lakh challans, generating Rs 212.67 crore.

The trend indicates that while the number of challans has steadily increased over the years, revenue collection has fluctuated. This suggests variations in the nature of violations, enforcement intensity and the mix of high-penalty offences and routine infractions such as signal jumping, helmet violations, and parking offences.

A per-challan revenue analysis highlights the gap more clearly. In 2025, West Bengal collected roughly Rs 520 per challan, compared to about Rs 672 in 2024 and nearly Rs 925 in 2023, indicating a consistent decline in average penalty realisation. A comparison with other states shows sharp contrasts in enforcement patterns. In 2025, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest overall collection at over Rs 509 crore from 1.93 crore challans, translating to roughly Rs 260 per challan, reflecting high-volume enforcement. Maharashtra, however, recorded over Rs 1,100 per challan (Rs 399.37 crore from 35.72 lakh challans), suggesting higher penalty realisation per violation. Haryana’s average stood at about Rs 634 per challan (Rs 331.46 crore from 52.25 lakh challans), placing it above West Bengal in terms of per-violation recovery.

Rajasthan and Gujarat present contrasting models. Rajasthan recorded a significantly higher per-challan realisation of around Rs 800 (Rs 362.66 crore from about 45.14 lakh challans), indicating stronger penalty enforcement. In contrast, Gujarat collected around Rs 231.39 crore from about 85.71 lakh challans, averaging roughly Rs 270 per challan, pointing to a high-volume but lower-penalty enforcement approach.

In comparison, West Bengal falls in the middle but shows a declining trend in per-challan recovery, suggesting a growing share of lower-penalty violations or limited use of enhanced fines under amended provisions. It may also indicate gaps in fine recovery, including delayed payments or pending dues.

Officials said the increasing reliance on electronic enforcement has reduced manual intervention and improved detection of violations. However, challenges remain in ensuring timely payment of fines, integrating databases and expanding surveillance coverage beyond major city limits.