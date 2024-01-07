DYFI rally: Left urges people to fight against corruption and communal forces

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Left in Bengal, on Sunday, called for uniting against corruption and right wing forces and urged people to on the fulfilment of their basic needs while casting their votes.



On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), organised a massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Speaking at the rally, the Left leaders called for unity among people who work hard to earn their wages for livelihood. It advised them against falling for rhetoric by right-wing parties who allegedly want to distract them using religion and false nationalism.

Speaking at the event, the CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim lashed out at both the TMC-led state government in Bengal and the BJP-led Union government at the Centre. He asserted that people of Bengal and India are angry with the ruling dispensations given the volume of alleged corruption and communal politics which are at play.

Even if the CPI(M) is part of the INDIA bloc which also has TMC as a member, Salim clarified that the Left will continue to fight the TMC in Bengal and the BJP at the national level. He criticised the BJP for trying to allegedly polarise the country through communal politics and jingoism while neglecting the basic needs of people in the country which includes creation of employment for the youths. He also criticised the Trinamool for allegedly having a tacit understanding with the BJP to shield its corrupt leaders from central agency probe.

Commenting on the MGNREGA fund blockade for Bengal by the Centre, he claimed that it was the Left MPs who had conceived the idea of MGNREGA in the Parliament when it had a majority and it was at their insistence that the law was passed.

He lamented that the TMC and the BJP are now playing politics over it leading to the poor being deprived of their livelihood year after year.