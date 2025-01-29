Dy Manager of SBI Jadavpur University branch arrested

Kolkata: A Deputy Manager of a nationalised bank’s branch was arrested for allegedly transferring about Rs 17 lakh from the account of an elderly woman by forging her signature in Jadavpur recently.

The arrested Deputy Manager identified as Sumon Kumar Singh was produced at the Alipore Court and has been remanded to police custody till February 6.

According to police, an elderly woman identified as Santarani Ghosh of Prince Golam Hussain Shah Road area in Jadavpur lodged a complaint against unknown employees of the SBI, Jadavpur University branch alleging that her signature was forged and about Rs 17 lakh was withdrawn. During the probe, cops collected documents from the bank.

In the course of the investigation, it was transpired that Singh had forged Ghosh’s signature and transferred the money to another bank account. After checking the details of Ghosh’s account and Singh’s bank account, cops became sure that the Deputy Manager is the culprit. Accordingly on Tuesday night, Singh was arrested from the bank. Cops are probing further to find out if any other bank employee is involved in the illegal action or not.