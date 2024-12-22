Dwindling Anglo-Indian population and generational shift raise survival concerns

Kolkata: As Christmas approaches, Kolkata’s Bow Barracks — a historic neighborhood home to the Anglo-Indian community — lights up in celebration of Jesus’s birth. The area transforms into a tourist hotspot, drawing visitors eager to experience its unique charm. However, the dwindling Anglo-Indian population and a generational shift are raising concerns about the survival of its traditional Christmas festivities.

Sylvester Liao, a long-time resident of Bow Barracks, highlights a pressing issue: the younger generation leaving India in search of better opportunities. “Opportunities are limited here, so many of our children are settling abroad,” he says. Despite this, he cherishes the festive season, making momos and other delicacies while celebrating with family.

“At the end of the day, we are Indians and we love to celebrate Christmas just like others celebrate their festivals,” he adds.

Michael, a professional chef, expresses concern over the fading interest in tradition. “My son doesn’t seem interested in these celebrations.

Once we’re gone, I’m not sure who will carry it forward,” he laments. On the other hand, Christopher Singh offers a glimmer of hope, sharing how family members and even the younger generation abroad make it a point to return home during Christmas. “No matter what, our families come together to uphold this tradition. While some may lose interest, the spirit remains alive,” he says. Singh also emphasises the harmonious coexistence in India, stating: “We face no external issues and as a peaceful nation, we celebrate all festivals together.”

While the heartwarming traditions of Bow Barracks endure for now, the community faces an uncertain future. The question remains whether its rich legacy will thrive in the hands of the next generation or fade with time.