DVC water release, low-pressure spark flood concerns amid heavy rain alert

Kolkata: With the Regional Meteorological Centre already predicting rainfall during Durga Puja, which could dampen the spirit of the Puja revellers, the release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from its dams has triggered the worry of the Bengal government.

Various district administration was asked to keep a tab on the situation as a huge amount of water was being released by the DVC and it was flowing down to Damodar River. Water was released on the day of Mahalaya as well by the DVC. The MeT office said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts on Tuesday. South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Bankura will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in north Bengal as of now, the MeT office added.

A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will form on September 25. A low-pressure area that is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal, near the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast, between Sept 25 and 26 would only add to the showers. The rain might intensify in south Bengal, including Kolkata, on Navami and Dashami, when Puja revelry will be at its peak. The low-pressure belt could intensify into a depression, triggering heavy rain on festive days,

The MeT had last week predicted that September 23-24 will maintain the rainy pattern, with temperatures ranging from 26.3°C to 33.5°C. The month of September will witness above-normal rainfall, with the South Bengal districts expected to receive showers during the Durga Puja festivities.

The MeT office said that rain could intensify when the revelry reaches its peak around Navami. A long period of rain, which could start on Sept 22, is set to continue in multiple spells till Dashami, October 2.