DVC to invest Rs 66K cr, aims full coal self-reliance in 3 years

Kolkata: The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is set to make a major push for expansion and modernisation with an estimated investment of around Rs 66,000 crore, even as it targets complete self-reliance in coal supply within the next three years.

The corporation expects its captive mines to produce enough coal to meet its entire requirement, reducing dependence on Coal India and its subsidiaries.

Speaking at the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Friday, DVC chairman S Suresh Kumar said the corporation plans to generate about 50 million tonnes of coal annually from its captive blocks over the next three years. This, he said, would cover its current annual requirement of 24 million tonnes and allow room for rising demand as thermal capacity expands.

Kumar also flagged concerns over the quality of coal supplied by state-owned firms, noting that better control over sourcing would help the corporation improve efficiency in power generation.

“Once our captive mines ramp up production, we will not need to rely on Coal India for coal supplies,” he said. Outlining DVC’s growth plans, Kumar said the corporation is preparing for significant capital expenditure to boost its generation and distribution infrastructure. The proposed Rs 66,000-crore investment will focus on expanding thermal power capacity, building solar installations and battery energy storage systems, and modernising the distribution network using artificial intelligence and machine- learning tools.

He said DVC, which has historically played a crucial role in developing the industrial ecosystem in the Damodar

valley region, is now pushing for technology-driven upgrades to meet future demand more reliably. The power utility supplies electricity to Bengal and Jharkhand and is preparing for increased load as industrial activity in the region grows.

Kumar added that the push towards captive coal production and new-age grid systems would strengthen energy security for the region while supporting the corporation’s long-term growth strategy.