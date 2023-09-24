Duttapukur: TMC leader’s mother beaten to death

Kolkata: A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death while she was asleep with her granddaughter at Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas in the wee hours of Sunday.

The granddaughter testified that she saw two masked men covering the face of the woman, identified as Babyrani Sardar, and hitting her head using a heavy object. She reportedly died on the spot. Sources said Sardar was visiting her elder daughter’s place in Duttapukur. The daughter is a Trinamool Congress leader and was the Panchayat Pradhan.

Sardar’s granddaughter told the police that the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday and that she pretended to remain asleep to save herself from the attackers. Police have started a probe and are trying to identify the killers. Also, cops are still in the dark about the motive of the murder as Sardar was not even a resident of Duttapukur. However, police are trying to find out if her daughter had any enemies. Till Sunday night, none was arrested.