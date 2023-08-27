Duttapukur blast kills about 10; TMC MLA calls it conspiracy by ISF

Kolkata: About 10 persons were killed and at least five houses were damaged in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Duttapukur of North 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.



It was alleged that among the deceased persons, two, including the owner of the house, were running an illegal cracker business for several years. The local MLA of Trinamool Congress, Rathin Ghosh alleged that one of them was a member of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and called it a conspiracy to tarnish TMC’s image. ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui denied the allegations.

On Sunday, around 8 am, a massive explosion took place inside a house at Mochpool area of Nilganj in Duttapukur. The intensity of the blast was such that the house turned into a pile of debris within a few moments while at least four other houses near the explosion site were damaged. The blast led to scattering of body parts of the factory workers which landed on the roof of surrounding houses and even at a distance of more than 100 meters. The explosion sound was heard from a distance of approximately 5 km.

A fire had also broken out inside the house. A huge quantity of crackers was allegedly stored inside the house which aggravated the intensity. Local people alleged that the owner of the house, Samsul Alam, rented his house to another man identified as Keramat Ali. Both died in the blast. Ali was involved in the earlier firecracker factory explosion at Egra in East Midnapore. He was arrested then and was out on bail. Police are looking for more bodies under the debris using payloaders.

Sources informed that several other injured persons, including a few minors, are in hospital in critical condition. The local TMC leadership was allegedly aware of the illegal business but was silent due to vested interest. Local MLA, Rathin Ghosh, and Barasat MP, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are demanding a National Investigation Agency probe into the incident. TMC spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh said: “The Duttapukur incident is pathetic and dangerous. But it is too early to speak on this in detail. An accident can happen at any time. Cracker industry is also linked to employment of a good number of people. Opposition holding the cracker manufacturing industry responsible is not right. Let the police do their work.”

Near the incident spot, several machines were found in an abandoned brick kiln. Chemicals inside glass containers and test tubes were recovered. It is alleged that these chemicals were used to manufacture crackers.

Governor C V Ananda Bose visited the incident spot and was later scheduled to visit the injured in the hospital. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) wrote to the district magistrate of North 24-Parganas, Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, seeking an inquiry report as few minors were also injured. A team of WBCPCR will visit the place on Monday.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the police did not take any action despite being aware of the illegal business, however, further information was awaited.