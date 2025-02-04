Duttapukur: Beheaded body found in field

Kolkata: Tension spread at Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas on Monday morning after a beheaded body of a man suspected to be aged around 40 years was found from a field beside agricultural lands.

According to sources, early on Monday morning local residents of Makiakur Bajitpur at Chhoto Jagulia in Duttapukur saw a beheaded body lying in a field beside agricultural land. Immediately police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

During the probe, police brought a sniffer dog to the spot. The dog, after sniffing the spot, ran almost a kilometre and then sat on the bank of a canal.

Suspecting that the head might have been thrown in the canal by the murderers, police arranged some local residents with fishing nets. Despite repeated efforts by throwing fishing nets in the canal water, nothing suspicious was found.

Police will again conduct a search operation on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an all concerned message with the description of the body has been circulated across the state. Police are also trying to find out if any youth had gone missing from the adjacent areas in the recent past.