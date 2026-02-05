Duttabad jewellery murder: Ex-BDO Prashanta Burman not named in chargesheet

Kolkata: In a major development in the Duttabad jewellery murder case, police have filed a chargesheet in the ACJM court in Bidhannagar without naming former Rajganj BDO Prashanta Burman, sources said.

In the chargesheet, five persons have been named as accused, including the driver of Burman.

The body of jeweller Swapan Kamillya was found by a canal at Jatragachi in New Town on October 29. His family alleged that former Rajganj BDO Prashanta Burman had visited the jewellery shop a day earlier, following which Kamillya and his landlord were forcibly taken away in a car in the BDO’s presence.

They were allegedly taken to a house in New Town, where the landlord was later released but Kamillya was confined. Burman has denied any involvement, claiming he is being framed for acting against corruption.

Burman had initially secured anticipatory bail from a Barasat court. However, police challenged the order in the Calcutta High Court, which cancelled his bail. He then moved the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail, but the plea was rejected. The apex court directed Burman to surrender by January 23, an order he failed to comply with. Police sources said he has since gone into hiding.