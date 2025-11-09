Duttabad jeweller murder case: Two, including driver of Rajganj BDO, arrested

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police arrested two persons, including the driver of the Rajganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashanta Burman, in connection with the investigation of the abduction and murder case of the Duttabad-based jeweller Swapan Kamillya on Friday from two different places. The duo, identified as Raju Dhali and Tufan Thapa, were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court (ACJM), Bidhannagar, on Saturday and have been remanded to police custody for 12 days. According to sources, Dhali used to drive Burman’s car whenever he used to came to the city. On the other hand, Thapa is a contractor by profession and is also a good friend of the BDO. On Friday, during the hearing, the public prosecutor appealed for their police remand, citing their suspected involvement in the crime.

It may be mentioned that the jeweller’s body was found from the canal side at Jatragachi in New Town on October 29. Kamillya’s family alleged that the BDO of Rajganj had appeared at the jewelry shop on October 28. From the shop, Kamillya and his landlord were forcefully taken away in a car. The family also stated that the BDO himself was present there to investigate the sale of stolen jewelry in Kamillya’s store. However, when Burman’s name came to light and a controversy was created, the BDO claimed that he is nowhere connected with the incident and he is being framed as he had taken steps against corruption. He had also admitted that Bidhannagar City Police had contacted him regarding the case. Though police have refused to divulge any information regarding the case and the arrests made, citing that it will hamper the investigation, it was learnt that police have already got hold of several CCTV footage where the vehicles which were allegedly used to abduct Kamillya was spotted.