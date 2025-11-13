Duttabad jeweller murder case: Another held

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police arrested another person from Siliguri on Wednesday in connection with the Duttabad jeweller murder case.

According to sources, after interrogating the two accused, identified as Raju Dhali and Tufan Thapa, the name of the third accused, identified as Sajal Sarkar, had cropped up.

Accordingly, a police team on Wednesday nabbed him from Siliguri.

However, no official statement from the Bidhannagar City Police was given.

It may be mentioned that the jeweller identified as Sawapan Kamillya’s body was found on the canal side at Jatragachi in New Town on October 29. Kamillya’s family alleged that the BDO of Rajganj, Prashanta Burman, had appeared at the jewelry shop on October 28.

From the shop, Kamillya and his landlord were forcefully taken away in a car in the presence of the BDO. However, Burman claimed that he is nowhere connected with the incident, and he is being framed as he had taken steps against corruption.

During the probe, police had arrested Dhali, who used to drive Burman’s car whenever he used to came to the city.

Police also had picked up Thapa, who is a contractor by profession and is also a good friend of the BDO.