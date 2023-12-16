Dust pollution: Firhad Hakim orders cleaning of BT Road

Kolkata: Acting against complaints of dust pollution on B.T Road, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim has asked the conservancy department of the civic body to take up cleaning work.



On Saturday, a resident of Baranagar told the Mayor that he needs to travel to Brace Bridge for work purposes on his two-wheeler. He complained of severe dust pollution on the BT Road in the stretch between Tallah to Sinthee More. He alleged that no conservancy work takes place there and the road needs immediate sweeping. Further, the complainant alleged that the divider on the road that previously had plantations, is now lying barren.

After making an inquiry, the Mayor was informed that the road belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD). Hakim, however, said that the responsibility of conservancy work lies with KMC.

The Mayor ordered immediate cleaning of the road.

“BT Road has become a main thoroughfare. Several trucks ply on that road and in winter, the amount of dust increases due to dry air,” Hakim said. Pointed out that the road also has craters, the Mayor assured he will take up the matter with PWD.

Further, Hakim said that he has ordered an increase of spraying water in the Cossipore area where dust pollution is

mainly due to unloading of cement sacks by Railways.