Dussehra celebrated with gusto in city

As the city bid farewell to Goddesses Durga on Tuesday observed as Vijaya Dashami, a section sparkled up to mark the emergence of good over evil by burning the Ravana effigy.

At Park Circus Maidan, the tradition was elevated with the use of 600 drones to light up the sky with a 15-minute light and sound show of Ravana ‘Dahan’ on Wednesday.

Organised by Uddipani-Park Circus Sarbojoni Durgotsab, the event was supposed to be held on Tuesday but was called off “due to unavoidable circumstances.” However, on Wednesday it awed the spectators with its grand celebration of the festival.

Meanwhile, keeping up with the tradition of burning the tallest effigy of Ravana in the city of joy during Dussehra, Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad Committee and Sanmarg burnt a 50-feet Ravana and 40-feet-effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran at the Central Park in Salt Lake.

It was attended by minister of state for Fire department Sujit Bose, actor and member of parliament Dev, chairperson of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Sabyasachi Dutta and Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad president Sanjay Agarwal, amongst others.

The event drew thousands of devotees to witness the annual ritual. Many people of Hindu faith observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples, throughout India. They also hold outdoor fairs and large parades with effigies of the Ravana, which are burnt on bonfires in the evening. Idols of goddess Durga are immersed in bodies of water.

Chairman of Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad Lalit Beriwala said: “This year marked the grand 11th anniversary of our Dussehra event, famously known as East India’s largest celebration. Vijaya Dashami signifies the culmination of the annual Durga Puja festival, and Ravan effigies are set ablaze nationwide to symbolise the victory of righteousness over malevolence. We brought in artists from various regions to enthral the audience. Besides the cultural performances, a series of sacred rituals preceded the effigy burning, with an audience exceeding 25,000 enthusiastic participants.”