Durgapur: TMC blames BJP over ‘voter list- linked suicide’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday posted: “This is what BJP’s silent invisible rigging has reduced the people of Bengal to… psychological harassment and electoral terrorism,” after a man from Durgapur committed suicide allegedly in fear of exclusion from voters’ list.



According to reports, the deceased, identified as 35-year-old Khepa Hazra, was a daily wage worker. His family alleged that his name did not appear in the 2002 voter rolls and was later placed under “adjudication” following the SIR. Despite attending hearings, his name did not feature in the supplementary list.

Family members claimed Hazra was under severe mental distress over fears of losing his citizenship. He went missing on Saturday and was later found in a critical condition near a field. He was admitted to Durgapur Sub-divisional Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had consumed poison. After two days of treatment, he died on Monday.

His wife alleged that he had stopped eating and interacting due to anxiety over the issue, blaming the Election Commission for the situation. TMC candidate from Durgapur East, Pradip Majumdar, accused authorities of creating a climate of fear by branding people as “infiltrators”.