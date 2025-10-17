Durgapur ‘rape’ survivor discharged from hosp

Kolkata: The Durgapur medical student who had been hospitalised after she was raped was discharged on Friday and has since returned to her hostel.

Meanwhile, her father has gone back to Odisha, where he is expected to meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The second-year medical student of a private medical college in Durgapur was sexually tortured while going out of the campus with her classmates on October 10.

Since then, she was admitted to a private hospital in Durgapur. So far, the police have arrested a total of six people, including her friend Wasif Ali, with whom she had gone out.

Police have reportedly informed that the victim had a relationship with her classmate. During the probe, police had checked the mobile phones of both students and found several chats that corroborated that they were in a relationship.

It may be noted that on Thursday, police visited the crime scene for the second time and expanded the cordoned-off area.

Earlier, Ali was taken to the crime scene during the reconstruction event along with one of the other five accused. Later, when he was again summoned and interrogated, the police found several inconsistencies in his statement and subsequently arrested him.