Durgapur ‘rape’ case: 4 accused remanded to judicial custody

Kolkata: A local court on Wednesday remanded four accused, arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a medical student, to judicial custody till October 27.

The student from Odisha was allegedly gangraped by some men outside the campus of the private medical college here on October 10 when she went out with a friend for dinner.

The sub-divisional court remanded the four accused, including the woman’s male friend, also a student of the same college, to judicial custody till next Monday.

The friend was arrested based on the survivor’s statement, police said.

The prosecution prayed for judicial custody of the accused, stating that investigators were in the process of collecting forensic and digital evidence related to the alleged incident. Two other accused were remanded to judicial custody for five days, after they were produced before the court on Tuesday for recording their statement before a magistrate.

All six accused in the alleged gangrape case were in police custody following their arrest. The girl’s father, who rushed to Durgapur from Odisha upon learning of their daughter’s plight, had lodged an FIR with New Township Police Station here following the incident.