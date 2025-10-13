Durgapur medical student ‘rape’ case: 2 more arrested, total arrests reach five

Kolkata: Two more persons were apprehended on Monday by cops of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

A local court remanded the two men to police custody for nine days. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhisekh Gupta, said: “Two more arrests have been made. With these, all five accused have been taken into custody on the basis of the complaint filed by the survivor.”

The second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in a forested area near the Paranganj Kalibari crematorium, close to her hostel, on Friday night after she went out for dinner with a friend.

Her father was informed at night by her friend about the unfortunate incident. After a case was registered at the New Township Police Station, cops arrested three persons on Sunday in connection with the case, and a local court has remanded them to 10-day police custody. A forensic team visited the spot on Sunday and collected samples for examination.

Apart from the arrests made on Sunday, police had detained a man identified as Nasiruddin Sheikh for interrogation. Later at night, he was arrested.

On Monday, police nabbed the fifth accused, identified as Safikul Sheikh was arrested from his relative’s house. Though all five FIR-named accused have been arrested, the activity of the woman’s friend is also under the scanner of the police. It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, had condemned the heinous incident of gangrape and assured that no one will be spared.

Banerjee, while on her way to North Bengal, had said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy. I request students not to go out at night because the police cannot know who is going out and when.”