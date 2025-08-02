Durgapur: 2 held for assaulting minority community members

Kolkata: West Bengal Police has arrested two miscreants accused of detaining and assaulting two persons belonging to the minority community in Durgapur while the victims were carrying cattle for farming.

As soon as the incident came to light, the police sprang into action and started an inquiry. During the initial probe, it was learnt that a few persons were carrying cattle for farming purposes in a goods vehicle. Suddenly, a group of people belonging to a particular political party, as claimed by the cops, intercepted the vehicle and started heckling the victims.

While investigating the case, police arrested two persons involved in the alleged assault. In a post on the X handle, state police wrote: “Two persons belonging to the minority community, while carrying cattle for farming purpose, were detained and severely beaten up yesterday in Durgapur by some hooligans belonging to a particular political party.

A case has been registered over the incident and two of the miscreants have already been arrested. Raids are on to apprehend all those involved. None will be spared. Nothing and no one will be allowed to dent our state’s tradition of inclusivity and harmony. We always have, and always will, demonstrate zero tolerance for religious bigotry of any kind. Let that message be loud and clear.”