Durga Puja themes promote ‘agriculture’ and ‘social equality’

Kolkata: The necessity of agriculture and its importance in our lives is the message being delivered through the Puja theme at Samaj Sebi Sangha on Lake Road area in south Kolkata.



“Our persistent craving towards material pleasures led us to vehemently shun agriculture and create walls over crop lands in the name of development. We are deprived from the smell of the soil, the beats of the manual machines for husking grains (Dheki), the folk songs of villagers during harvesting and more so from the massive boons of ‘Agricultural Civilization’ – from which our roots of existence are entangled.

Let us take out some time to travel back to the golden days of greenery which can only be achieved by virtue of agriculture. With this philosophy and deep-rooted thought, we are worshipping our Universal Mother – Devi Durga,” said Arijit Maitra, general secretary of the club.

The amalgamation of agriculture and Durga Puja will remind the pandal hoppers of the drab reality that we will not be able to sustain if farmers retreat.

“It is through cultivation (Korshon- the name of the theme) that our civilization shall be unified. From ploughing the soil, and sowing the seeds to harvesting the crops, cannot happen single-handedly, it is team-work. This “Korshon ” inculcates the biggest form of religion – togetherness,” said Raju Sarkar, the theme maker.

Hazra Park Durga Puja marks its 82nd year with the theme ‘SUDDHI’ (purification). It is deeply rooted in the socio-political struggles of the 1940s and the struggles of marginalized communities. It is a reminder that the fight for equality continues.

The puja serves as an inspiration for those striving for a more just and equitable society. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, joint secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, said: “Our Puja is not just a celebration of faith but a celebration of our collective strength and resilience. It’s a reminder that even in the face of adversity we can unite to create a more just and equitable society.

This year’s theme is a powerful statement against discrimination and a reminder of the progress we’ve made in building a more equitable society.”