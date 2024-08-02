Durga Puja preparations gather steam in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: With just 69 days left for Durga Puja, preparations are in full swing across South Dinajpur. Artisans are busy crafting both themed and traditional idols.



The region, known for its skilled artisans, sees a surge in demand from various clubs and households during this time.

Khidirpur in Balurghat is a hub for idol makers. This year, in addition to local orders, they have also received contracts from nearby areas like Hili, Gangarampur and Buniadpur.

Papai Pal, a renowned artisan from Balurghat, stated: “This year, the idols for Srijoni, Kachikola and Sanket clubs are expected to draw special attention. Despite the increase of orders, we couldn’t accept all due to a shortage of skilled labour. We are currently making 11 Durga idols.” In Gangarampur, Belbari’s Palpara is another famous centre for idol-making. Here, artisans receive orders for both themed club idols and traditional household idols.

Amar Pal, a local artisan, mentioned: “We usually start crafting Durga idols after the Manasa Puja. We have already received several orders. Currently, we are finishing the Manasa idols and once these are sold, we’ll commence work on the Durga idols.”

Santosh Pal from Buniadpur highlighted some challenges faced by the artisans this year.

“We usually make 25 Durga idols annually. However, the cost of materials has increased significantly and there’s also a shortage of skilled workers, leading to higher wages.

The Puja organisers expect to pay last year’s prices. They are not willing to pay the increased rates. So far, we’ve received orders for three idols. Due to recent government land clearances in Buniadpur, space for our workshops has reduced and we plan to make only 15 idols this year.”

The artisans, despite facing numerous challenges, are diligently preparing to ensure the idols are ready in time for the grand festival.