Durga Puja preparations begin in Kolkata

Kolkata: Durga Puja preparations in Kolkata are in full swing as prominent committees kick off their festivities. On Sunday, 77 Pally in South Kolkata held their ‘Khunti Puja’ ceremony, marking the start of their 58th Durga Puja. Organised by the 77 Pally Boisakhi Sarbojonin Durgotsav Committee, this Puja is unique for being entirely run by women and featuring a pet-friendly pandal. The ‘Khunti Puja’ saw several pets in attendance, highlighting the committee’s inclusive approach.



Simultaneously, Behala Club has also begun its Durga Puja preparations with a ‘Khunti Puja’, celebrating their 80th year of festivities. Both events signal the onset of the much-anticipated Durga Puja season in Kolkata, showcasing the city’s rich cultural heritage and community spirit.