Durga Puja pandal in Balurghat showcases communal harmony

BALURGHAT: At a time when the atmosphere across the country is often marred by religious polarisation, Balurghat is set to witness a unique example of communal harmony during this year’s Durga Puja celebrations. Netaji Smriti Club in the town has engaged Muslim artisan Ashraf Ali Sheikh from Nadia to design and build their Puja pandal, modeled on the Jagannath Temple of Digha.

Ashraf, with his team of 15 workers, is working tirelessly alongside local Hindu artisans to give shape to the grand structure. Bamboo, wood, cloth and colours are being used in full swing to recreate the temple-like pandal, which the organisers believe will become a major attraction during the festivities. The initiative is aimed at sending out a strong message—“Religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all”—said the club authorities. They also pointed out that Ashraf and his team have developed a close emotional bond with the local people during their stay.

Ashraf Ali Sheikh, who has years of experience crafting pandals across the state, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the warmth he has received in Balurghat. “I have built pandals in many places but the respect and affection shown here are truly overwhelming. Working shoulder to shoulder with Hindu artisans proves that art and festivals transcend all religious boundaries,” he said.

Kinkar Das, one of the organisers of Netaji Smriti Club, added: “We deliberately chose the path of communal harmony at a time when society is divided over religion. Ashraf and his team have worked with immense dedication and their artistry will certainly make our pandal the center of attraction this year. Our budget is around Rs 10 lakh but the message of unity we wish to spread is priceless.”