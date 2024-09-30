Durga Puja: Metro to run night-long services on October 10-11

Kolkata: Whole night pandal hopping has been made easier for Puja enthusiasts, as the Metro announced night-long services on the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash (New Garia) corridor for two days of Durga Puja, on October 10-11.



Services will be available on this line till midnight on other days of Puja.

A total of 248 services will run on Saptami and Ashtami-Navami (which falls on the same day this year) from 1 pm to 4 am. In addition to the night-long services, some special train services from several stations are also being introduced on these two days.

On Chaturthi (October 7), Panchami (October 8), and Sasthi (October 9), 288 services will be plied from 6:50 am to midnight. On Dashami (October 12), 174 services will operate from 1 pm to midnight, with four special trains available.

Other Metro lines will also have adjusted schedules during the Puja. The Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line will operate 106 services from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm on October 7-9, 64 services from 1 pm to 11:30 pm on Saptami and Ashtami-Navami, and 48 services from 2 pm to 9:45 pm on Dashami. No services will be available on October 13 in this line.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line will run 118 services from 7 am to 9:54 pm on October 7-9, 118 services from 1.30 pm to 1.45 am on Saptami and Ashtami-Navami at intervals of 12 and 15 minutes.

On Dashami, 80 services will operate from 2 pm to 11:45 pm in this corridor. No Metro services will be available on Saptami and Ashtami-Navami in Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line), and Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line) corridors. Those two lines will operate till October 9 (Sasthi).