Durga Puja economy expansion estimated at Rs 46K to 50K crore

Kolkata: West Bengal’s Durga Puja economy reportedly rebounded strongly in 2025 after last year’s slump, with industry insiders estimating an expansion of 10–15 per cent to reach around Rs 46,000–50,000 crore.

The revival is being driven by buoyant corporate sponsorships, strong retail footfalls, rising demand for consumer goods and improved public sentiment. In 2024, the festive economy was pegged at Rs 42,000 crore, shrinking by 20-30 per cent as inflation, weak corporate spending and the shadow of public agitations over the RG Kar rape-murder case dampened business.

The UNESCO-recognised festival remains one of Bengal’s biggest economic engines, sustaining sectors from retail and hospitality to transport and handicrafts. It is widely believed that Puja-related activity contributes nearly a third of the state’s GDP.

Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had reportedly told the media that the economy was “definitely” on a strong footing this season, though she preferred to wait for data before citing specific numbers.

Power minister Aroop Biswas had projected festive electricity demand peak at 12,050 MW, higher than last year’s 9,912 MW, reflecting heightened activity. The state continued its grant to organisers, with nearly 45,000 puja committees receiving Rs 1.1 lakh each.

Sponsorships and advertisements also surged, reportedly rising by an average of 15 per cent. Malls and organised retail reported double-digit sales growth: jewellery up 25 per cent, apparel 22 per cent, footwear 20 per cent and food and beverages 18 per cent. Automobile and white goods sales saw strong traction, aided by GST cuts and financing schemes.

E-commerce platforms logged a blockbuster start to the festive calendar, with sales up 23–25 per cent year-on-year in the initial days. Premium smartphones and televisions led demand, supported by loyalty buyers and discounts.

However, hawkers and small traders had said they remained excluded from the boom. The National

Hawkers Federation estimated street vendors lost 40 per cent of their income due to shoppers shifting to malls and online platforms, worsened by a spell of heavy rain before the festival.

The rebound, while lifting Bengal’s organised sectors, has left its street economy struggling.